The Latest: Jury convicts man who travelled to Islamic State
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Latest on the trial of a Virginia man who
6:30 p.m.
A jury has convicted a Virginia man on terrorism charges after he
Twenty-seven-year-old Mohamad Khweis of Alexandria was found guilty on all counts Wednesday evening.
He left the U.S. in December 2015 for Turkey, looking for a way to get across the Syrian border and join the militant group.
He eventually spent three months in Islamic State-controlled territory before reconsidering his choice and escaping. He was captured in March 2016 by Kurdish forces in northern Iraq.
Khweis testified that he was curious about the Islamic State group and wanted to check it out for himself, but never wanted to be a fighter.
Prosecutors ridiculed the notion that Khweis
5:30 p.m.
A jury is now considering the fate of a Virginia man who
Lawyers presented closing arguments Wednesday in the terrorism trial of Mohamad Khweis of Alexandria, who eventually fled the Islamic State and was captured by Kurdish forces last year.
Prosecutors ridiculed the notion that Khweis was on a three-month curiosity tour. They noted that he told terrorists on an intake form that he was willing to be a suicide bomber.
Khweis took the stand and testified that once he arrived in Syria, he felt he couldn't refuse requests from Islamic State officials for fear of being labeled a spy.
