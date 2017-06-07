The Latest: Lab supervisor traces bullets in Castile car

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the fatal shooting of motorist Philando Castile (all times local):

11 a.m.

A lab supervisor at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has testified about the bullets of an officer who fatally shot a black motorist last year during a traffic stop.

Lindsey Garfield testified Wednesday at the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile and with endangering Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and Reynolds' 4-year-old daughter, who also were in the car. Yanez shot Castile after the motorist informed the officer that he was carrying a gun. Reynolds streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

Photos taken of the car at the crime lab showed a bullet came to rest in the centre armrest 1 or 2 inches from the passenger side where Reynolds was sitting.

Investigators reconstructed the path of a bullet that went through the driver's seat and into the rear seat where Reynolds' daughter was.

12:05 a.m.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for manslaughter in the July 6 death of Philando Castile. Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and livestreamed the shooting's aftermath of Facebook.

BCA lab supervisor Lindsey Garfield testified Tuesday that Castile's pistol was recovered from the shooting scene. She said its magazine was loaded, but there was no round in the chamber. Garfield is expected to continue testifying Wednesday morning.