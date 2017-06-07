The Latest: No higher cancer rate in town with tainted wells

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Latest on a New York state Health Department report showing no elevated cancer rate in a village where wells were contaminated with the chemical PFOA (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Some environmental groups are skeptical of a state Health Department report finding no elevated rate of cancers linked to the toxic chemical PFOA in an upstate New York village whose water supplies were contaminated by the chemical.

Judith Enck, former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, says Wednesday the state's cancer study in Hoosick Falls "raises more questions than it answers."

Liz Moran of Environmental Advocates of New York faults the study for going back only to 1995. The contamination is believed to have started decades earlier.

Deputy Public Health Commissioner Brad Hutton says he understands there's cynicism because people expected elevated cancer incidence would be revealed.

Hutton says the study doesn't find an increased cancer rate but doesn't look at other potential health risks of PFOA exposure.

___

8:38 a.m.

State health officials say no higher incidences of certain types of cancer were found in an upstate New York village whose water supplies were contaminated by chemicals linked to the disease.

The Times Union of Albany (http://bit.ly/2rLuGc1 ) reports that the Department of Health says its investigation in Hoosick Falls found lower-than-normal rates of certain types of cancer linked to exposure to PFOA, a toxic chemical long used in the manufacture of Teflon and similar materials.

The report's findings have been mailed to residents in the Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER') County village, located near the Vermont border 25 miles (40 kilometres ) northeast of Albany.

Last month residents of the village came to Albany to mark 500 days since they first learned their water was contaminated by PFOA from local manufacturing sites.

___