The Latest: Supreme Court allows poor Houston inmates freed
HOUSTON — The Latest on a Texas lawsuit challenging bail rules (all times local):
4 p.m.
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused an emergency request from Harris County officials to block a lower court ruling that has allowed dozens of inmates who can't afford their bail to be freed from a Houston jail.
Justice Clarence Thomas, without referring the case to the full court and without comment, rejected the county's appeal Wednesday, a day after a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that allowed poor inmates to be released on personal bond.
Two civil rights groups and a Houston law firm sued the county last year after a woman was jailed for two days for driving without a valid license because she couldn't afford $2,500 bail. They argued that poor inmates are unfairly incarcerated while awaiting trial.
10 a.m.
U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal earlier ruled the prisoners can be released on personal bond. A federal appeals court upheld that decision Tuesday. County officials then went to the Supreme Court to halt the ruling.
Up to 177 inmates could be released but a sheriff's spokesman says it would likely be fewer.
