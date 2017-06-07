The Latest: Supreme Court allows poor Houston inmates freed

HOUSTON — The Latest on a Texas lawsuit challenging bail rules (all times local):

4 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused an emergency request from Harris County officials to block a lower court ruling that has allowed dozens of inmates who can't afford their bail to be freed from a Houston jail.

Justice Clarence Thomas, without referring the case to the full court and without comment, rejected the county's appeal Wednesday, a day after a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that allowed poor inmates to be released on personal bond.

Two civil rights groups and a Houston law firm sued the county last year after a woman was jailed for two days for driving without a valid license because she couldn't afford $2,500 bail. They argued that poor inmates are unfairly incarcerated while awaiting trial.

County officials expect about 100 indigent misdemeanour offenders to be released daily.

___

10 a.m.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal earlier ruled the prisoners can be released on personal bond. A federal appeals court upheld that decision Tuesday. County officials then went to the Supreme Court to halt the ruling.

