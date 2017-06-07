Truck-toll system costs Rhode Island more than 1st reported
A
A
Share via Email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A proposed truck-toll project in Rhode Island will cost more than first reported because officials didn't include construction costs.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sSk9L5 ) that the state Department of Transportation originally put the toll network at $25 million over the span of 10 years. Officials say that figure includes maintenance costs, but excludes design and construction costs.
A contract with Kapsch TafficCom, the Austrian company managing the project, has not been signed yet.
DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin says construction cost projections can't be released until the contract is finalized. St. Martin adds that operation and maintenance costs were released because they will be offset by toll revenue.
Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan says the financial analysis DOT presented was misleading because it didn't include construction costs.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
'This is not good:' Police investigate young woman's suspicious death in Dartmouth
-
William Sandeson chooses not to testify in his first-degree murder trial
-
‘Please call police:’ Halifax-area man charged following woman’s plea for help