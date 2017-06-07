Trump administration waives ex-lobbyists into government

WASHINGTON — Federal agencies under President Donald Trump have agreed to roughly a dozen ethics waivers for ex-lobbyists and others who'd privately worked on the same issues they're now handling in government.

Among those exempted from Trump's "drain the swamp" policies are Tom Price — a congressman turned health secretary— and Seema Verma, a health care consultant now leading the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The waivers were disclosed by the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday.

Earlier, the White House detailed 14 additional ethics waivers for its own employees.