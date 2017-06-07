'I expect loyalty': Trump asked FBI director to end Flynn investigation, says Comey

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to get the director of the FBI, James Comey, to end the bureau’s investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Comey plans to say in testimony on Thursday.

Comey’s remarks contradict Trump’s own claim that he never made such a request. And they confirm a New York Times report in May that Trump had dismissed as entirely false.

Comey, whom Trump fired in May, is scheduled to make a hotly anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. In his opening statement, released by the committee on Wednesday, he said Trump insisted on speaking to him alone in the Oval Office on Feb. 14, then began, “I want to talk about Mike Flynn.”

Flynn had been forced out of his job the previous day amid a controversy over his failure to disclose contacts with Russian officials. Trump, according to Comey, said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” And Trump, Comey said, insisted that Flynn “hadn’t done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President.”

Comey said he had “understood the President to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December.”

“I did not understand the President to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign. I could be wrong, but I took him to be focusing on what had just happened with Flynn’s departure and the controversy around his account of his phone calls. Regardless, it was very concerning, given the FBI’s role as an independent investigative agency,” he said.

Comey’s testimony also describes other uncomfortable interactions with the president, which Comey took to documenting in writing immediately after they happened — something he had not done with Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

In their first meeting after Trump’s inauguration, Comey said, Trump said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Comey said: “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.”

The whole Jan. 27 meeting made him uneasy, Comey said: Trump had him over for a one-on-one dinner in the Green Room at the White House, then asked him if he wanted to remain in the job to which he had seven years remaining in his term.

Comey said he found this “strange,” since he had already said he was planning to do so, and believed the dinner “was, at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship.”

“That concerned me greatly, given the FBI’s traditionally independent status in the executive branch,” Comey said.

Comey did confirm one claim of Trump’s: he had told the president he was not personally under investigation.

In their last conversation, on Apr. 11, the president had asked that he “get out” that message; Comey said he advised Trump to make the request through the Department of Justice.

“He said he would do that and added, ‘Because I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.’ I did not reply or ask him what he meant by ‘that thing,’” Comey said. “I said only that the way to handle it was to have the White House Counsel call the Acting Deputy Attorney General. He said that was what he would do and the call ended.