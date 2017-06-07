Turkey seizes more than a ton of heroin on board ship

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish police and coast guards have seized more than a ton of heroin in a raid on a Congo-flagged ship in international waters.

Anadolu Agency said Wednesday the heroin was one of the largest amounts seized by Turkish authorities in recent years.

The Turkish forces stopped the Commander Tide ship in the Mediterranean on June 2, acting on a tip that it was carrying drugs destined for Turkey, the agency said.

The heroin was found hidden in secret compartments and the ship's nine crew members were detained, the report said.