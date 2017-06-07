Vietnam OKs s visa waiver for Czechs during leader's visit

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam has agreed to give Czech citizens visa exemptions for up to 15 days to boost tourism between the two countries.

The agreement was reached in talks between Czech President Milos Zeman and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Zeman told reporters the two presidents also agreed to launch direct air service between Vietnam's southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Prague.

Zeman says he was accompanied by 68 Czech businesspeople on his two-day visit to Vietnam where seven deals including a $20 million beach resort project were signed.