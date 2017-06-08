20 EU nations back plan for EU prosecutor's office
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Union has taken a major step toward setting up a European prosecutor's office which would be able to investigate financial fraud affecting the bloc.
Twenty of the 28 EU nations at a meeting of justice and interior ministers agreed on the creation of the Luxembourg-based office under an enhanced
The EU has said such fraud amounts to some 500 million euros a year.
"This is a perfect example of where European collaboration is both necessary and reaps major rewards for the public," said Greens MEP Jan Philipp Albrecht.
The plan must still get the backing from the European Parliament.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel