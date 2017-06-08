45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Police in Zimbabwe say a bus
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that the bus crashed on Wednesday night about 156
Charamba says the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve, though a formal investigation of the crash is underway.
Charamba says 43 people died at the scene and another two died of their injuries on Thursday.
Many Zimbabweans travel to Zambia by bus daily to trade in foodstuffs and clothes.
