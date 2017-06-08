Al-Shabab claims killing 61 in attack on base in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The al-Shabab extremist group is claiming the killing of at least 61 soldiers in an attack on a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland.
The al-Qaida-linked group claimed responsibility for the Thursday morning attack on the base in Af Urur, near the commercial hub of Bossaso.
The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups, says al-Shabab issued the claim via its Shahada News Agency.
The extremist group also said it seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition and more than a dozen military vehicles.
Puntland in northern Somalia also faces a growing threat from Islamic State group-linked fighters who have split from al-Shabab.
