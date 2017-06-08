Automatic braking to be standard on top-selling Nissans
DETROIT — Nissan plans to make automatic emergency braking standard on seven of 18 U.S. models for the 2018 model year, putting the safety feature on most of its top sellers.
The company also pledged to make the system standard on 90
It's the second automaker to commit to making automatic braking standard on its whole model lineup. Toyota is moving faster, saying the feature will be on all but a few models by the end of 2017.
Last year 20 automakers representing 99
The systems use sensors such as cameras or radar to spot objects in front of a car and either stop or slow it to prevent or lessen the impact of a collision.
Research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that if the systems were on all cars, they would reduce rear-end crashes by 40
Nissan says the seven models getting the standard feature comprise about 70
Company research shows that safety features are a strong selling point with buyers, said Michael Bunce, Nissan North America's
The company said that even with the new technology, it expects to hold any price increases for the next model year to the normal range of around 1 or 2
Nissan will add the feature as the electrical architecture is redesigned on each of the remaining models, Bunce said.