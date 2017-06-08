Bucharest city hall OKs 'baby bonus' to boost low birthrate

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's capital soon will offer cash awards for newborn babies in a bid to boost flagging birthrates there.

The Bucharest city council voted Thursday to allocate 2,500 lei ($615) for each baby born in a city hospital, as long as at least one parent is a resident of the capital.

The city hall says Romania has one of the steepest population declines in Europe, caused by a falling birthrate and migration. Statisticians predict that by 2026, some 26 per cent of the country's 19 million inhabitants will be over 65.