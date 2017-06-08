Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boat

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much.

KTOO reports (http://bit.ly/2rGw2pW) the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska's capital city.

The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade.

The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket.