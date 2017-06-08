Colombian rebels hand over 30 per cent of weapons to UN
A
A
Share via Email
BOGOTA — Leftist rebels in Colombia are beginning to lay down their weapons in earnest after weeks of squabbling over implementation of last year's peace agreement.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia said Wednesday that it has given United Nations observers the first third of its arsenal of weapons.
The original deadline for the FARC to surrender its weapons was missed as the rebels protested the government's slow pace of implementing the accord ending a half century of conflict. But under a deal worked out by the two sides last week the remainder of its weapons must be surrendered by June 20.
The weapons are being stored in containers at more than 20 camps across Colombia where some 7,000 rebels are making their transition back to civilian life.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash