Colombian rebels hand over 30 per cent of weapons to UN

BOGOTA — Leftist rebels in Colombia are beginning to lay down their weapons in earnest after weeks of squabbling over implementation of last year's peace agreement.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia said Wednesday that it has given United Nations observers the first third of its arsenal of weapons.

The original deadline for the FARC to surrender its weapons was missed as the rebels protested the government's slow pace of implementing the accord ending a half century of conflict. But under a deal worked out by the two sides last week the remainder of its weapons must be surrendered by June 20.