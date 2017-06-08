Cyprus president: US vice-president offers peace talks help
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' president says U.S.
President Nicos Anastasiades said after a meeting with Pence on Thursday that the
Preparations are underway for a summit meeting in Geneva later this month between Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci. The talks will also involve Cyprus' "guarantors" Greece, Turkey and Britain.
It's hoped that the summit could produce a breakthrough deal that has eluded previous rounds of talks over more than four decades.
Anastasiades also said the U.S. supports Cyprus' sovereign right to search for oil and gas off its shores. Turkish Cypriots and Turkey object to the search.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth