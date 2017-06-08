Egypt says inflation drops for first time in 7 months

CAIRO — Egypt's central bank says that inflation fell to 29.7 per cent in May, down from 31.5 per cent in April, the first decline in seven months when the Egyptian pound was devalued.

The figures, published by the CBE Thursday, also show that year-on-year core inflation declined to 30.5 per cent in May, down from 32.1 per cent in April. Core inflation excludes volatile commodities such as food and energy.