Egypt says inflation drops for first time in 7 months
CAIRO — Egypt's central bank says that inflation fell to 29.7
The figures, published by the CBE Thursday, also show that year-on-year core inflation declined to 30.5
Egypt floated its currency in November to meet a key demand set by the International Monetary Fund in exchange for a $12 billion loan to support the country's ailing economy. An installment of $2.75 billion has already been paid out, while another $1.2 billion installment has met preliminary approval.
