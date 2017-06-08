EU Commission seeks deal on Greece's loans next week
BRUSSELS — The European Commission wants Greece's international creditors to agree as soon as next week on getting Greece its next batch of bailout loans since delays are hurting the economy.
He told reporters: "We believe it is time to move to the next disbursement because this uncertainty which is dragging on is already starting to negatively affect the Greek economy and there is no objective basis for this."
Without the rescue loans Greece would struggle to meet a big repayment hump in July of some 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion).