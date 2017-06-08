EU expands sanctions against North Korea
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Union has expanded its sanctions against North Korea adding 14 more people to an asset freeze and travel ban because of the country's continuing work on nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
The measures announced Thursday brings the total of people under the sanctions regime to 94.
North Korea's weapons tests are meant to build a nuclear and missile program that can stand up to what it sees as U.S. and South Korean hostility, but they are also considered by outside analysts as ways to make its political demands clear to international leaders.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice