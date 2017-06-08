Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday
KENEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.
She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers.
A family spokesman says several family members are with them at Walker's Point.
Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.
