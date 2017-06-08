Former NYPD psychologist gets prison for shooting husband
A
A
Share via Email
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former New York Police Department psychologist who admitted shooting her husband in the head as he slept has been sentenced to 3
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Emily Dearden, of Yonkers, was sentenced Thursday. She made the admission while accepting a plea deal to attempted assault in February.
She originally told detectives she was knocked unconscious by an intruder on the night her husband was shot.
Kenneth Dearden woke up with head pain in the early hours of Nov. 14, 2013. It turned out he had been shot while the couple's children were sleeping nearby.
He spent about eight days in a hospital, including surgery to remove a bullet from his jaw.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash