Germany providing $3.9 million for refugees in Libya

BERLIN — Germany is pledging an additional 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) to help improve conditions for refugees in Libya.

On an unannounced visit to Tripoli on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said many migrants in Libya "are in a desperate situation." The money, to be paid by 2018, comes in response to a call from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

According to a transcript provided by the Foreign Ministry, Gabriel said the money will be in addition to Germany paying the "lion's share" of a 100-million-euro regional program run by the International Organization for Migration.

It's to be used to improve living conditions at refugee centres .