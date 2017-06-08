Ginsburg earns $204,000 from book of collected writings

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she earned $204,000 last year in royalties from her new book, a collection of writings and speeches from the court's oldest member.

The details are in annual financial disclosure reports for the justices that were made available on Thursday.

"My Own Words" was released in October and it's Ginsburg's first book since joining the court more than two decades ago. It was a collaborative effort between Ginsburg and two professors at Georgetown University Law Center who are working on her upcoming biography.