Hungary softening bill targeting foreign-funded civic groups

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian government says it will abide by some of the recommendations made by a group of experts and remove some of the disputed proposals in a bill targeting non-governmental organizations which receive foreign funding.

Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, said Thursday that the government has accepted the "legal concerns" of the Venice Commission, advisers of the Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights organization.

NGOs getting more than about $26,000 a year from abroad will have to register with the courts and disclose their foreign donors. Failure to comply could lead to fines or termination of the groups.