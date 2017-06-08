Israel pushes ahead with plans for 3,000 settlement homes
JERUSALEM — Israel has served up plans for thousands of homes across the West Bank in the first announcement of settlement construction since President Donald Trump urged a building freeze in February.
Construction is far from finalized, but it's the first major approval of plans since Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit" while Washington tries to renew peace talks.
Netanyahu's office wasn't available for comment on whether the move was cleared with Washington beforehand.
Palestinians hope to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They say Israeli settlements are an obstacle to peace.