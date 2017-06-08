Judge asked to shield well-known immigrant from deportation

ATLANTA — A federal judge in Georgia is considering whether to temporarily restore protection from deportation to a Mexican woman who became a well-known figure in the illegal immigration debate as a college student seven years ago.

Immigration authorities in early May terminated Jessica Colotl's protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said the 29-year-old Colotl admitted guilt to a 2011 felony charge of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

Colotl's attorneys say she met a pretrial diversion program's terms, meaning she had no conviction. Government attorneys acknowledged that on Thursday but contended the agency has discretion on deportation cases.