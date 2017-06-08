Merkel in Argentina to talk Trump, trade and climate change
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — German Chancellor Angela Merkel was discussing trade and climate change on Thursday during a visit to Argentina.
Merkel is visiting Latin America through a series of trips ahead of July's G-20 summit in Germany.
The chancellor has criticized the U.S. protectionist stance and called President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate pact "extremely regrettable."
Merkel noted Thursday her first visit to Argentina comes after President Mauricio Macri helped open Argentina to international credit markets following a long absence.
The German leader also acknowledged Latin America's largest Jewish community, recalling the "terrible attacks" on the Israel Embassy and a Jewish community
She said Argentina offered a new home to many Jews fleeing the Nazis and said a newly restored synagogue organ symbolizes a bridge with Germany.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash