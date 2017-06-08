Montenegro court confirms indictments against 2 Russians

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's higher court has confirmed prosecution indictments against 14 people, including two Russians charged with masterminding a coup attempt aimed at preventing Montenegro from joining NATO.

A statement issued by the court on Thursday said Russian nationals Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov have been indicted with various criminal offences , terrorism and acts against the constitutional order of Montenegro.

The two alleged members of Russia's military spy agency had allegedly operated from Serbia. They have returned to Russia and are beyond the reach of Montenegro's judiciary.

The other 12 suspects, mostly Serbs, allegedly planned on the election day in October to take over parliament in the capital of Podgorica and kill then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic.