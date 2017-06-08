UK exit poll says Conservatives to win largest number of seats

LONDON — An exit poll projects that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will win the biggest share of seats in Britain's election but could fall short of a majority in Parliament.

The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266.

It projects 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.

Based on interviews with voters leaving polling stations across the country, the poll is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

If confirmed the result will be a disaster for May, who called a snap election in the hope of increasing her majority.