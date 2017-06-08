Ohio State officer awarded for stopping school attack
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year has received an award for his actions.
WBNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2si9HA7 ) OSU officer Alan Horujko has received the Steven Michael Smith Valor Award from the Ohio Tactical Officers Association. The award is named for a Columbus officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.
On its
Horujko shot and killed Abdul Razak Ali Artan in November after the 18-year-old drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and attacked people with a knife. Horujko's actions were cleared by a grand jury in May.
Thirteen people were injured in the attack.
___
Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice