Outcry over slain transgender woman in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The slaying of a transgender woman in the Dominican Republic has prompted calls for authorities to do more about violence against LGBT people.

The dismembered body of 32-year-old Jessica Rubi Mori was found in a lot outside the city of Higuey. Authorities briefly detained a man who had been in a relationship with the victim, whose legal name was Elvis Guerrero, but released him.

LGBT activist Yimbert Telemin said Thursday that the slaying was the 37th of a Dominican LGBT person since 2006 and should be treated as a hate crime.