Pakistan says army operation denies Islamic State foothold
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani army says a recent operation has broken up an attempt to set up an Islamic State group network in the country.
The army said Thursday the Taliban-linked Sunni sectarian outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi was working to establish an IS foothold.
The three day operation was conducted in rough terrain southwestern Baluchistan province and left 12 militants dead.
An IS group claimed a suicide attack last month in the district that killed 25 people.
Pakistan has denied any organized presence of the IS group in the country, but admitting that some local militant groups have started using its brand name.
Some Pakistani sectarian groups have in recent months partnered with the IS group in spectacular attacks.
Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Iran.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel