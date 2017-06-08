Police: 3-year-old boy dies after fall from window
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A 3-year-old boy is dead in an apparent accident fall from a window at a home in Virginia.
Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday that it happened at a Falls Church home on Wednesday. Police say detectives believe the boy's death was an accident.
The boy was playing in an upper-level room, where a window was open with a screen in place. Police say the child leaned on the screen, which buckled and the child fell through. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say an autopsy is being conducted Thursday and the medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
