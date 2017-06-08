Probe into Stockholm truck attack to last until end of year

COPENHAGEN — A Swedish investigator says the probe into the April 7 attack when a stolen truck rammed into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, killing five and injuring 14, will last until the end of the year.

Christer Nilsson says he expects that formal charges against the suspect, a 39-year-old Uzbek man, will be ready after that — "give or take a couple of months."

Lawyers for Rakhmat Akilov say he has admitted driving the truck 1,100 metres (3,600 feet) down a main pedestrian shopping street.