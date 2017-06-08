Radicalized German teen imprisoned over failed mall attack

BERLIN — A radicalized 18-year-old has been convicted of attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a German shopping mall.

News agency dpa reports that the Hannover state court on Thursday sentenced the German citizen, identified only as Saleh S. in line with privacy rules, to eight years in prison for throwing the homemade firebombs into the mall in Hannover in February 2016.

They were filled with diesel fuel that didn't ignite. The Molotov cocktails glanced off two people, but nobody was hurt and no damage was caused. The defendant was tried as a juvenile behind closed doors.