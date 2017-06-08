Renovated gorilla exhibit opens 1 year after Harambe's death

CINCINNATI — Part of an expanded gorilla exhibit has opened at the Cincinnati Zoo, about a year after a 3-year-old boy fell into the enclosure, leading the zoo to kill an endangered gorilla named Harambe (huh-RAHM'-bay).

WXIX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r6moOy ) the renovations started in the fall but had been in the works since before the gorilla's death.

The outdoor portion of the enclosure is now open. Work continues on a new indoor enclosure that will allow visitors to see the apes year-round.

Harambe was killed May 28, 2016, after the zoo determined he was a threat to the boy who fell into the habitat. Shortly after that, taller barriers were installed.