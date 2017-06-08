Russia hosts UN envoy for Syria

MOSCOW — Russia is hosting the United Nations envoy for Syria for talks focusing on future peace negotiations.

Speaking at the start of Thursday's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Staffan de Mistura said it comes at a "delicate important moment."

He stressed the importance of co-ordination between the talks in Geneva and the upcoming talks in Astana sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, saying they are "closely interconnected."

The Astana talks set for later this month will focus on specifics of de-escalation zones in Syria.