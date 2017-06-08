Russian and Chinese leaders meet, hail their close ties

MOSCOW — Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed close ties between the two nations during their meeting Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of an alliance dominated by Moscow and Beijing.

The leaders are attending a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, or SCO, which also includes India, Pakistan and several ex-Soviet Central Asian nations.

Welcoming Xi at the start of the talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Putin said the Chinese leader's visit to Russia later this year would be a "major event."

Xi in turn hailed the "strategic" China-Russia ties, saying that "our co-operation and mutual support have a great global significance."

The SCO was founded in Shanghai in 1996 as a counterweight to Western alliances. In 2015 the group approved the membership of India and Pakistan, and the current summit will fully formalize their accession to the group.