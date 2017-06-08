Senate confirms former Sen. Brown as New Zealand envoy

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed former Sen. Scott Brown as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

The vote Thursday was 94-4.

Brown is a Republican who represented Massachusetts in the Senate from 2010 to 2013. He won a special election to fill the seat held by the late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Democrat.

Brown lost the seat to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and in 2014, he lost a Senate race in New Hampshire to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.