Suspected serial killer offered plea deal by prosecutors
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A former drifter charged with killing six people in Connecticut in 2003 and disposing of the bodies behind a strip mall has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors.
William Devin Howell appeared in New Britain Superior Court via video on Wednesday, when the possible deal was disclosed.
The 47-year-old native of Hampton, Virginia, is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the killing of a seventh victim. He's being held on $10 million bond.
Police say Howell was working odd jobs in Connecticut at the time of the killings.
A plea deal could spare the victims' families from the ordeal of a months-long trial.
Howell is scheduled back in court July 12 to either accept or reject the deal.