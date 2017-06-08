Suspected serial killer offered plea deal by prosecutors

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A former drifter charged with killing six people in Connecticut in 2003 and disposing of the bodies behind a strip mall has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors.

William Devin Howell appeared in New Britain Superior Court via video on Wednesday, when the possible deal was disclosed.

Neither prosecutors nor defence attorneys provided details.

The 47-year-old native of Hampton, Virginia, is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the killing of a seventh victim. He's being held on $10 million bond.

Police say Howell was working odd jobs in Connecticut at the time of the killings.

A plea deal could spare the victims' families from the ordeal of a months-long trial.