Swedish tourist arrested in Bulgaria over alleged assault

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A Swedish tourist has been arrested in Bulgaria after being accused of kicking a hotel maid in the head.

Surveillance camera footage taken June 3 shows him talking to the maid before she bends down to clean the floor. It then shows him kicking her.

Local media report that the 65-year-old woman was knocked unconscious and received injuries to her jaw.

The man was arrested and released but detained again after a public outcry. A district court on Thursday ruled that he should remain in jail until trial.

He is charged with assault and hooliganism and faces up to three years' imprisonment if found guilty in the incident at the Black Sea resort Sunny Beach.