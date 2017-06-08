The Latest: Alaska prepares for possible government shutdown

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Gov. Bill Walker has set up an "incident command" structure — similar to what is used during wildfires or other disasters — to prepare for a potential government shutdown.

Leading the effort is Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth. Her department is reviewing what money could be spent for "vital" state services if the Legislature fails to pass a budget.

The start of the new fiscal year is July 1.

While Walker characterized a shutdown as unlikely, he told reporters Thursday he wants the state to be prepared. He says the administration is increasingly concerned that a shutdown could occur with each passing day.

Legislative leaders have said they don't want to see a government shutdown but have yet to come to terms on a budget and plan for addressing Alaska's deficit.

___

1:55 p.m.

The state of Alaska is warning that a host of government services could be delayed or halted if lawmakers fail to pass a budget before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

Those services include Alaska's ferry system, oversight of cruise ships in Alaska waters, early education and Head Start programs and issuance of subsistence permits.

Some agencies said they expected to maintain certain services to comply with health and safety mandates. The state said the Department of Law is looking at what money could be spent to continue "vital" state services if a budget is not passed.