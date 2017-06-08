The Latest: Boy recovering after Utah shooting that killed 3
SANDY, Utah — The Latest on a shooting that left three people dead and two children injured in suburban Salt Lake City (all times local):
10 a.m.
A spokesman for the family of a woman and boy slain in a shooting says a second brother who was injured is slowly improving, though he remains in an intensive care unit.
Family friend Jeff White said Thursday the injured boy also suffered a brain aneurysm last year related to natural causes. He says that Myles Rackley's aneurysm was terrifying, and his recovery made him seem like a "little walking miracle."
White says the family hasn't yet made funeral arrangements for 6-year-old kindergartner Jase Rackley or his mother, 39-year-old Memorez Rackley.
Police say she had some kind of relationship with shooter Jeremy Patterson, a 32-year-old man who turned the gun on himself Tuesday after opening fire on the car of a woman who had stopped to help. The driver's daughter was also hurt.
