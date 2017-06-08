The Latest: Church bus crashes near Atlanta, killing 1

ATLANTA — The Latest on a church bus crash near Atlanta (all times local):

6 p.m.

Authorities say a church bus carrying dozens of people has crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

Fulton County Police Cpl. Partrena Smith says one person was killed when the Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Alabama, crashed Thursday afternoon. She says at least 10 people were hurt, including two critically. Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few says 21 people were hurt.

The Associated Press couldn't immediately determine the discrepancy in the number of injuries.

Smith says the bus was carrying more than three dozen people, and they were headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a trip to Africa. She says the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation moving forward.

___

5:20 p.m.

A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, leaving several people injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta's airport. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed while travelling to the airport.

Images from the scene showed the bus on top of another vehicle.

Church education minister Terry Slay told WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2sjPzgW) that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults. He did not know how many people were on the bus.

The post says there are "several serious injuries" but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

___

5 p.m.

A church bus has crashed in the Atlanta area, leaving several people injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta's airport. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while travelling to the airport.