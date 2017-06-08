The Latest: Footage shows last moments of London attack

LONDON — The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area that killed eight people (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Dramatic footage from London's Borough Market shows three attackers viciously stabbing a man just before police converge and shoot them all dead.

The footage believed to be from a surveillance camera emerged on social media. It shows the final moments of the attack that started when the three rammed a van into pedestrians on busy London Bridge late Saturday. They then ran down a set of stairs and into the market, stabbing people at bars and restaurants as they went. Eight people died in addition to the attackers, and nearly 50 others were hospitalized.

The video shows a man crossing a deserted street in the market. One attacker runs up from the side and swings a knife at him, then the other two join in as he tries to run. The victim falls to the ground and passersby appear to throw things at the attackers to try to stop them.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police have arrested six men in actions directed against terror in the U.K. as a tense nation begins voting in a national election.

Detectives from London police's counterterrorism command raided properties in east London on Thursday, detaining three people on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences .

The three, who were not connected to the weekend attack on London Bridge, are being questioned at a south London police station.

Separately, police investigating the London Bridge attack made three arrests in Ilford, also in east London, late Wednesday.

Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack in which three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then launched a knife rampage. Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.