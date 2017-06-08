The Latest: Grandmother pleads not guilty in stab attack
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Latest on grandmother arrested in stabbing attack on her family (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
A California woman has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of her 18-month-old granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stab attack.
Online court records show 43-year-old Nicole Yanick Darrington entered the pleas Thursday in court in San Bernardino.
She is being held on $3.2 million bail.
Authorities say Darrington stabbed her granddaughters and daughter Monday during a visit to their home in Colton. She spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of her own children.
She was deemed sane by a jury in 2015.
10:09 a.m.
Prosecutors have charged a California woman with the murder of her young granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged 43-year-old Nicole Yanick Darrington with three felony counts ahead of a court appearance.
Authorities say Darrington stabbed her granddaughters and daughter Monday during a visit to their home in Colton, then fled. She was arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino.
Darrington spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of her own children.
She was deemed sane by a jury in 2015, meaning she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric care.
Police have referred to her as Nicole Darrington-Clark.