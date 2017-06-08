The Latest: Take-cover order lifted after radiation detected

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Latest on a radiation alarm at a former plutonium production site in Washington state. (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A take-cover order for about 350 workers at a former plutonium production plant in Washington state has been lifted after low levels of radiation were detected.

The workers had been ordered to go inside a building after alarms sounded early Thursday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

That order was lifted about four hours later.

The Energy Department says no injuries have been reported at the site near Richland, Washington, where the government for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Officials for Hanford say low levels of contamination were found outside the Plutonium Finishing Plant, including locations on sidewalks and near a vehicle access gate.

The Department of Energy says workers applied an adhesive product to the contamination to prevent it from spreading.

It was not immediately clear if employees went back to work. No other details were provided.

Hanford made about two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal, and is now engaged in cleaning up the huge volume of resulting radioactive wastes.

___

9 a.m.

Radiation warning alarms sounded Thursday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state, prompting about 350 workers to seek cover indoors during the demolition of a plant that helped make plutonium for nuclear weapons.

The alarm sounded about 7 a.m. outside the Plutonium Finishing Plant. Workers were continuing to monitor the air for any contamination on the U.S. Department of Energy facility.

Spokesman Destry Henderson of contractor CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company said no injuries have been reported.

The alarm rang as crews were removing an outdoor glove box at the highly contaminated plant, located in the middle of the 580-square mile (1,502 square kilometre ) Hanford site near Richland, Washington.