Top court: mass murderer Breivik's rights weren't violated

COPENHAGEN — Norway's top court has rejected an appeal by mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, saying the country didn't violate his human rights by isolating him in jail.

The Hoeyesterett court said Thursday it found "no basis" for a different conclusion than the one reached by the Borgarting Court of Appeal in January.

Breivik, serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage, had claimed his solitary confinement has deeply damaged him and made him even more radical in his neo-Nazi beliefs.