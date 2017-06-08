Trump taps seasoned law enforcement attorney to head FBI
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's choice to lead the FBI is a white-collar
Trump surprised Washington early Wednesday by tweeting that he intended to nominate Christopher Wray to replace James Comey. The announcement came a day ahead of the ousted FBI director's blockbuster congressional testimony about the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections with Russia.
Wray was a high-ranking official in George W. Bush's Justice Department and later represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal. Trump called him "an impeccably qualified individual."